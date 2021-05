Knoxville Police are asking citizens to please be on the lookout for 32-year-old Chadwick William Carr, a Clinton man last seen in Anderson County on May 2nd.

KPD says that Carr is known to frequent Knoxville and was reportedly spotted near North Central Street and Morelia Avenue on Monday.

If you see him, KPD asks that you please call 9-1-1 or Anderson County’s non-emergency line at 865-457-2414.