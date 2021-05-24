Knoxville woman killed in Saturday crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Knoxville woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Clinton Highway on Saturday.

Troopers say that 43-year-old Sarah Thompson had been riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Clinton Highway when the bike crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old Clinton man.

Thompson, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, while a passenger in the pickup was treated for minor injuries. No charges are expected to filed in Saturday’s crash.