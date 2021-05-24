Knoxville woman killed in Saturday crash

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 55 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Knoxville woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Clinton Highway on Saturday.

Troopers say that 43-year-old Sarah Thompson had been riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Clinton Highway when the bike crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old Clinton man.

Thompson, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, while a passenger in the pickup was treated for minor injuries. No charges are expected to filed in Saturday’s crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson crash kills Knox teen, injures two others

A Saturday night traffic accident in Anderson County’s Claxton community killed a Knox County teen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.