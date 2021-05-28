Knoxville man facing charges in deadly Anderson crash

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges connected to a deadly accident that occurrred early last Saturday in Anderson County’s Claxton community.

As we have reported, a pickup truck carrying eight individuals ranging in age from 17 to 21 years old crashed on New Henderson Road after the Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling at a high rate of speed. Several of the young people were in the bed of the pickup, and were thrown from the vehicle, including an 18-year-old graduating senior from Knox County’s Hardin Valley Academy identified as Madison Purcell. Six people were injured, according to the THP, including one who was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

Troopers reported that the driver, 21-year-old John Boles, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on sobriety tests. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol at a restaurant in Knoxville, and investigators reported that at least one of the victims had said that everyone in the party had consumed alcohol there.

Boles was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, vehicular assault, and multiple counts of “aggravated, reckless” assault and booked into the Anderson County Jail.