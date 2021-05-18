SONY DSC

‘Kids Fish Free’ in Norris June 12th

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured

(Submitted, CRCTU) The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is going to have its Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 12, from 9 AM to 1 PM. It’s open to all youth up to 16—registration is required and participants will be limited to the first 50 youngsters.

Because we will be continuing to observe CDC protocols for Covid-19, masks will be required when social distancing is not possible. Lunches and drinks will be provided free to the registered kids and volunteers, which necessitates pre-registration by June 10. To register, please send your name and the number of persons in your group to [email protected].

Children will be fishing, tying flies, riding in boats and signing up for door prizes As always, the event will be at the Miller Island boat access on the Clinch River in Norris.

Kids Fish Free Day coincides with the statewide Tennessee Free Fishing Day for everyone, so no fishing licenses are required. Cooperating in the event are the Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The Miller Island boat access is on River Road just off Highway 441 in Norris. To get there from I-75, take Clinton/Norris Exit 122 and turn east; pass the Museum of Appalachia and turn left on Highway 441 toward Norris Dam; just past Island Home Baptist Church, turn left on River Road; drive about a quarter-mile and take the first right into the parking lot.

