Jellico man sentenced following March conviction

Authorities in Campbell County announced Wednesday that a Jellico man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison after he was convicted by a jury in March of several crimes stemming from an I ncident that occurred in June of 2019.

Jeffrey Michael Davis was convicted in March of attempted aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and aggravated assault. During a sentencing hearing held Monday (5/17/21), Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton said that he had found Davis to be a “persistent and career offender,” and handed down the 24-year sentence.

