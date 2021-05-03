Jazz on the Hill returns Saturday

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

Jazz on the Hill, a live music event, will return to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center at 101 School Street in Clinton on Saturday, May 8th, beginning at at 6 pm. The popular free music series was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

This month’s featured performer is guitarist Willie Junei’ Lee Jr. and his band.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the return of live music to Green McAdoo and Mother’s Day the following day. Admission to what is being billed as a “Mothers Day Celebration” is free, and organizers encourage people to bring their own outdoor chairs and blankets.

Vendors will be set up on-site where you can purchase refreshments.

For more information, or if you would like to be a vendor, call J. Kelvin Cain at 615-995-9093.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Weekend full of fun in Clinton

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchant’s Association and the City of Clinton invite you to join …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.