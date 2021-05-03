Jazz on the Hill returns Saturday

Jazz on the Hill, a live music event, will return to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center at 101 School Street in Clinton on Saturday, May 8th, beginning at at 6 pm. The popular free music series was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

This month’s featured performer is guitarist Willie Junei’ Lee Jr. and his band.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the return of live music to Green McAdoo and Mother’s Day the following day. Admission to what is being billed as a “Mothers Day Celebration” is free, and organizers encourage people to bring their own outdoor chairs and blankets.

Vendors will be set up on-site where you can purchase refreshments.

For more information, or if you would like to be a vendor, call J. Kelvin Cain at 615-995-9093.