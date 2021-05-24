James R. (J.R., Jim) Shelton On May 22, 2021, James,74, went to be with his heavenly Father. He passed away at home surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born to Bill and Ora Shelton, in Oneida, Tennessee. He loved the Lord and used his illness as a testimony to witness to others. He loved his church, Black Oak Baptist and served as a Trustee and the Brotherhood Director for many years. He led many construction projects and served on the Building Committee. He participated in mission trips to Alaska, Canada, Honduras and all throughout the United States.

Locally, he and a team would build handicap ramps for those needing them. He was a member of the Clinton Region AACA and served as president several times. He loved classic cars, whether driving them, or restoring them. He graduated from Oneida High School in 1965 and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the 9th Infantry Division of the United States Army and the Tennessee National Guard 278th Armoured Calvary Division. Upon leaving the United States Army, he moved to Clinton in 1969. He worked at the K-25 and Y-12 Oak Ridge facilities for 38 years, retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He was also a licensed general contractor, building and remodeling numerous houses in Clinton and Knoxville. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren who were the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ora Shelton, sisters Rema Hess and Imogene Slaven, and brother Joe Shelton.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patsy, and his five children Marc Shelton, Michael Shelton (Lori), Jason Shelton (Katie), Adam Souther (Pam), and Ashley Harris (Jason). His precious grandchildren who survive him are Alex Shelton, Cole Shelton, Jonah Shelton, Jacob Shelton and Whitley Harris. He is also survived by brother Jack Shelton (Brenda), sister Marie Slaven, father-in-law and mother-in-law Max and Tinie McCarroll, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Connie Smoot and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Black Oak Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with visitation from 12:00p – 2:00p, service at 2:00p and graveside services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Black Oak Baptist Church renovation fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com