Iva Sue Gallaher Armes, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1940 in Oak Ridge and retired from K-25 as a chemical operator and remained a member of OCAW Local Union No. 3-288. Sue was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flowers, gardening, shopping, traveling and taking care of her family. Her most treasured memories was time spent with her precious granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Frank & Eula Mae Hamilton Gallaher; brother, James Gallaher; sister, Frankie Bullard; brothers-in-law, Joe Bullard and John Mayes; sister-in-law, JoAnne Gallaher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Lloyd E. Armes of Kingston; son & daughter-in-law, Sean & Jennifer Armes of Kingston; granddaughter, Addison Armes of Kingston; sisters, Pam Harvey & husband, Jack of Kingston, Carolyn Mayes of Memphis, Bettye Thomas & husband, Floyd of Chattanooga, Janet Gallaher of Kingston, Clara Mae Gallaher of Georgia; brothers, Robert Gallaher & wife, Karen of Kingston, Eugene Gallaher & wife, Janice of Georgia, George Gallaher & wife, Carolyn of Chattanooga, Tim Gallaher & wife, Carrie of Kingston, Rickey Gallaher of Kingston; brothers-in-law, Larry & Mary Armes of Florida, Harold & Pat Armes of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Gerrie Gallaher of Kingston, Lelia Faye & Eddie Sutherland of Kingston, Sheryl Jean & Tim Murphy of Nashville; several extended family members and a host of dear friends.

The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, leaving Fraker Funeral Home at 9:30 am.