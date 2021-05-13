It’s ba-ack! Norris Day set to return July 3rd

The Norris Lions Club has announced that its annual Norris Day Celebration will return this year after the pandemic put the kibosh on it last year.

Norris Day will be Saturday, July 3rd, and running enthusiasts can begin the day with the Firecracker Road Run sponsored by the Norris Recreation Commission.

Later, the children’s Dog Show will be held on the Norris Commons, followed by the one-mile Fun Run. The event features a children’s Wheel Race, Bicycle Parade, Water Balloon Toss and even Water-Ball Battles. There will be sack races and duck races, too.

One of the highlights of Norris Day each year is the wonderful barbeque dinner–barbeque pork and chicken with all the sides served by the Norris Lions Club in the Norris Middle School cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Norris Day will conclude with a fireworks show.

For information on how your non-profit group can set up a booth at Norris, call Will Grinder at 865-776-7408.

