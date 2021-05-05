Ice Bears host Pensacola in playoff opener

The second-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears host third seed Pensacola in game one of a best-of-three 2021 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) President’s Cup Playoff series Wednesday night at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Game two will be played Friday in Pensacola, and if necessary, game three would bring the Ice Flyers back to Knoxville to decide who plays for the 2021 President’s Cup Trophy.

The SPHL released the following schedule:

#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 – Thursday, May 6 at Huntsville 7:00 pm

Game 2 – Saturday, May 8 at Macon 6:30 pm

Game 3 – Sunday, May 9 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)

#2 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 5 at Knoxville 7:35 pm

Game 2 – Friday, May 7 at Pensacola 7:35 pm

Game 3 – Sunday, May 9 at Knoxville 5:00 pm (if necessary)