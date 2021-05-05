Ice Bears host Pensacola in playoff opener

Jim Harris

The second-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears host third seed Pensacola in game one of a best-of-three 2021 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) President’s Cup Playoff series Wednesday night at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Game two will be played Friday in Pensacola, and if necessary, game three would bring the Ice Flyers back to Knoxville to decide who plays for the 2021 President’s Cup Trophy.

The SPHL released the following schedule:

#1 Macon Mayhem vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc
Game 1 – Thursday, May 6 at Huntsville 7:00 pm
Game 2 – Saturday, May 8 at Macon 6:30 pm
Game 3 – Sunday, May 9 at Macon 4:00 pm (if necessary)

#2 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #3 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 – Wednesday, May 5 at Knoxville 7:35 pm
Game 2 – Friday, May 7 at Pensacola 7:35 pm
Game 3 – Sunday, May 9 at Knoxville 5:00 pm (if necessary)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

