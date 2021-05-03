Howard N. Chesbro, age 89, of Clinton, TN passed away from cancer on May 1, 2021 at the Water’s Nursing Home in Clinton. He was born on May 30, 1931 in Noank, Connecticut to the late Leroy and Minnie Tanner Chesbro. Howard was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. He graduated from Robert E Fitch High School in 1949 Groton, Connecticut, then enlisted in United States Air Force and served in Korea as a radio operator and continued as a missile tech for 16 years. He was employed by U.S. Naval underwater Sound Laboratory in New London, Conn as Surface Ship Sonar Tech. prior to retiring in 1986. Howard was single and member of VFW and American Legion. His hobbies were puzzles and coloring. Howard resided recently at Meadow View Assisted Living in Clinton, TN prior to going to the Nursing Home. In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by, sister-in-law, Mary Chesbro and great niece, Kristy N. Morgan.

Survived by:

Brothers…….Richard P. Chesbro, Leroy N. Chesbro and wife Nancy

Nieces…………Teresa Robinson, Pamela DiPasquale and Ronda G. Chesbro

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friend. The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 3:00-5:00PM with the service to follow at 5:00pm with the Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating. Howard wishes where to be buried at Sea aboard a US Navy Vessel. www.holleygamble.com

