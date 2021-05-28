Helen Louise Edgemon Lane, age 88, of Kingston

Helen Louise Edgemon Lane, age 88, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Ten Mile, surrounded by her family. She was born March 8, 1933 in Hilton, Virginia. She was the wife of Cyrus Reuben Edgemon of Ten Mile. Helen enjoyed her family, birdwatching, working in her flowers, jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Her most treasured memories were time spent with her daughter, Kathy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Cyrus Reuben Edgemon; second husband, Charles Lane; parents, William Edward & Lola Lucille Lunsford Sampson; sisters, Ann Dupree, Margaret Willis, Betty Ledbetter, C.R. Sampson, and Wayne Sampson.

Survivors left to cherish her sweet memory and see her again

Daughter & Son-in-law Kathy Edgemon Clark & Doyle of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Nicole Clark Templeton & husband, Brian of Crossville

Shane Clark & wife, Jessica of Harriman

Sister Beverly Sampson Lakes of Ohio

She had many cherished great-grandchildren

Cyrus, Camden, and Christian Clark

Braden, Mabry, Griffin, and Trooper Templeton

Baby Clark, due in September

Sisters-in-law Alice Chapman of Ten Mile

Gail Pelham of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Edgemon Cemetery in Ten Mile with Bro. Ted Woody and Shane Clark presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

