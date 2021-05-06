Hazel Ruth Dabney, age 79, of Oliver Springs

Hazel Ruth Dabney, age 79, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

 Hazel was born November 4, 1941 in Lafollette, TN.  She was a lifelong resident of this area.  She enjoyed watching Pastor Garvan Walls of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and listening to the choir of Beech Park Baptist Church.  Hazel also enjoyed reading, crocheting, fishing, camping, and most importantly spending time with her family and grandkids.

 She is preceded in death by her mother and father:  William and Mary Dabney; by brothers:  William Paul Dabney Sr., Robert Glenn Dabney Sr., and Raymond Dabney; by a sister, Mary Katherine Golden; son, John Aulton; by son-in-law, Fred Holbert; by a nephew, William Paul Dabney Jr.  and by a friend, Lannie Phillips.

 Hazel is survived by her children:  Gary Boshears (Wendy) of Frost Bottom, Barbara Holbert of Maryville, Michelle Loveday of Oliver Springs and Kristi Loveday Dooley (Todd) of Clinton; step-sons, Chuck Wilson and Jim Wilson both of Clinton; by grandchildren:  Jonathan Boshears, Amanda Seivers, Ashley Fairfield-Murr (Justin), Michael Nelson, Chelsey Avila (Carlos), Kelly Boshears, Holly Boshears, and Jacob Dooley; by great-grandchildren:  Colton Lambert, Connor Lambert, Corbin Lambert, Raigan Boshears, Sarah Boshears, Jeremiah Boshears, Kopelynn Boshears, Claudiea Boshears, Emerson Fox, Iris Murr, Layla Avila, and Legend Avila; by sisters-in-law, Mary Katherine Dabney and Dorothy Dabney both of Clinton; by a sister, Connie Hightower and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 The family will receive friends, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Dabney family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

