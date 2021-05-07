Hargett praises Yager, Holsclaw for passage of fee reductions for TN charities

In an effort to ensure charitable donations can better support Tennessee’s charitable organizations, Secretary of State Tre Hargett worked with State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative John Holsclaw to reduce all fees charged pursuant to the Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Act to be reduced to ten dollars for the upcoming fiscal year. Their legislation (SB0426/HB0820) was signed into law on April 30th.

“We know Tennesseans donate to non-profit organizations to support their charitable work—not to see their hard-earned dollars funneled into government reserves,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our non-profit community is essential to supporting Tennesseans in need, and I’m grateful to Senator Yager and Representative Holsclaw for offering this legislation that lowers all charitable fees for the upcoming fiscal year.”

“Tennessee is very blessed to have so many fine charitable organizations that greatly enhance our communities and aid needy citizens,” said Sen. Yager. “I appreciate the opportunity to partner with Secretary Hargett to allow them to use more of the funds they raise for this important work. I am also pleased that this legislation will result in government efficiencies in the process. We will continue to look for ways to save taxpayer money by making state government more efficient and effective.”

“It’s great when legislation is passed that streamlines two divisions, making state departments more efficient and effective, as well as, it will save charitable organizations nearly two million dollars,” said Rep. Holsclaw.

