GSMNP announces two-week closure for repair of Rainbow Falls Trail foot bridge

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will implement a temporary, weekday closure of Rainbow Falls Trail for two weeks to accommodate the replacement of a foot-log bridge approximately two miles from the trailhead. The area will be closed weekly on Monday through Thursday from May 10 through May 20. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

In order to efficiently replace the foot-log bridge along the narrow trail corridor, a full closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors. Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Alum Cave, and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte. 

For more information about hiking in the park, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297.

