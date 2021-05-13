Grant to allow for assessment of railroad site

A $600,000 Brownfields assessment grant has been awarded to a partnership between Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties to provide a Phase 1 Environmental Assessment for the RJ Corman Railroad that spans all three counties.

The railroad is under consideration for abandonment by the US Department of Transportation, and local leaders have been trying to come up with solutions to make it a viable resource for the region. Several options are being considered, including an excursion rail line, bicycle trails or both.

The assessment will help determine if there are any risks to the public in any use.

The Anderson County Commission will hear an update on the grant and the project on Monday night when it meets in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.