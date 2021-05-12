Girl at center of AMBER Alert found safe, suspect in custody

Tuesday night, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-month-old girl.

The child was later recovered safe and sound in Montgomery County, about three hours away from the Oliver Springs home of six-month-old Lilybet Boyd

Officials said the baby was found after authorities located the suspected vehicle, and added that the baby is safe and the suspect in her kidnapping is in custody.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect, but we will pass along details to you as we learn them.