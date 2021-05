Gilda “Elaine” Thomas, age 44 of Heiskell, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN.

Elaine’s family will receive her friends from 6pm – 8pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 with her celebration of life to follow at 8pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Robert Jones officiating. Jones mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. www.jonesmortuaryllc.com