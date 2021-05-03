Geraldine Pebley Brown, 87, of Clinton, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 24, 2021. Geraldine, known as “Gerri” and “Doodle” to those close to her, was born on March 24, 1934 in Clinton to Clyde and Ruth Pebley. She was one of five children. She attended Clinton City Schools and graduated from Clinton High School in 1952. As a young adult she married and moved to Lake City and had a son, David. Gerri’s first job, at 19 years old, was a secretary at Magnet Mills in Clinton. She then went on to work at C&C Bank in Oak Ridge as a bank teller. Lastly, she worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge as a secretary until her retirement when she married William E. “Bill” Brown on April 14, 1978. Gerri was a devoted wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She and her granddaughter, Katie, whom she cared for before and after school for many years, enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and simply spending time together. They shared a very special bond. Gerri was an avid reader of all genres, a murder-mystery and crime drama enthusiast, and a good cook. Gerri was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Claxton.

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Claudia, brother Sonny Pebley, sister Joyce Templin, granddaughter Amy Cox, son David Cox, stepdaughter Gina Brown Collins, and husband of 39 years, Bill Brown.

Gerri is survived by her sister Kaye Harness, granddaughter Katie Cox-Warren and husband Clay, daughter-in-law Kathy Cox, step-granddaughter Sandy Collins, son-in-law Randy Collins; nieces Lori Templin Noonan, Kelly Harness Wilson, Cindy Harness Knott and their families; nephews Skipper, Michael, Kerry, and Patrick Templin and their families; and sister-in-law Patsy Brown Coker. Special family and friends include Maxine Wilson and Eddie and Elaine Warren.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, The Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge, and Caris Healthcare for the wonderful care given to Gerri during the last five years.

A visitation will be held from 11AM to 1PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, May 14 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow, officiated by Levi Dodd. Interment will be held afterwards at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Edgemoor Baptist Church, 330 Old Emory Rd., Clinton, TN 37716 or the Rocky Top Public Library, 226 N. Main St., Rocky Top, TN 37769.