General Assembly wraps up session, Lee touts budget

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee marked the close of the 2021 legislative session and thanked legislators for approving his $42.6 billion budget.
The main budget and legislative priorities for this year included initiatives to address criminal justice reform, invest in rural communities, enhance public safety, support families and build on the successes of the special session on education held in January.
Highlights from Gov. Lee’s agenda include:
Investing in Rural Tennessee
- Investing a historic $100 million to provide underserved areas across the state with high-speed broadband, which is part of a public-private partnership to incentivize broadband providers to match public dollars
- Dedicating $100 million for local infrastructure grants
Strengthening Tennessee Families
- Providing higher education supports for youth aging out of the foster care system
- Extending coverage for adopted youth to retain TennCare eligibility up to age 18
- Expanding postpartum care for the TennCare population from 60 days to a full year
- Reforming the TANF program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for recipients
Supporting Tennessee Students
- Increasing transparency for any foreign investment activity on college campuses
- Expanding access and improving quality of apprenticeship programs
- Investing $250 million in the Mental Health Trust Fund
- Increasing the teacher salary component of the BEP by 4%
Enhancing Public Safety
- Protecting the Second Amendment by extending law-abiding Tennesseans’ constitutional right to carry a handgun
- Stiffening penalties for criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms
Prioritizing Conservative Criminal Justice Reform
- Improving outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals by increasing transparency in the parole process
- Enhancing practices that support success post-release
- Expanding treatment services and community-based supervision for offenders as alternatives to incarceration