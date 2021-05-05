Jesse L. Duncan (ACDF booking photo)

Fugitive whose pursuit led to deputy being struck is apprehended

The federal fugitive that was being sought by the US Marshals Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department when a deputy was struck by a vehicle Saturday was apprehended late Tuesday night.

38-year-old Jesse Duncan was taken into custody by Anderson County deputies and US Marshals, and booked into the Anderson County Jail on new charges of evading and resisting arrest, and is being held on those charges as well as for federal authorities as of Wednesday morning.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that, Duncan was stopped on Saturday by Anderson County deputies in the Norwood community of Oliver Springs. He fled the scene on foot and in the ensuing pursuit, which involved K9 tracking teams and numerous agencies, Deputy Stephen Carroll was struck by a car on Tri-County Boulrvard.

The TV station reports that Carroll sustained a concussion, lacerations to his head and a broken leg, but is recuperating after surgery and expected to make a full recovery.

Duncan was reportedly being sought by federal authorities after he recently “walked away” from a halfway house in Knoxville.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you. You can read more about Duncan’s criminal history in Roane County by following this link.

Officials say no charges are pending against the driver who struck Carroll. The driver was not hurt in the incident, but his passenger was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

