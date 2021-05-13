Free reading packets for K-2 students available to boost reading skills

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday that free “At-Home Decodable Books” are available for the families of kindergarten, first and second grade students. This launch is part of the family component of the state’s Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills amongst Tennessee students.

Each free decodable packet has 7 decodable booklets, which contain over 20 exciting stories full of sounds and words to practice. Families can read the stories at home with their child to help them sound out words and build their reading skills.

Families interested in ordering the book packs can do so online.

All Tennessee families can order one packet for each of their kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade students. The booklets will be delivered to the mailing address provided.

The decodables order form, a step-by-step ordering guide and FAQs can be found here: Decodables Order Form for Tennessee Families

Those with questions can find more information here: Decodables Order Form Instructions and FAQs for Tennessee Families