Follow-up: Shooting victim out of hospital, search for suspect (or suspects) continues

Following up on a story we have been following since early Monday, we do have some new information about a shooting that wounded one man outside the Git N Go on Clinch Avenue.

As we have reported, Clinton police officers were called to the store at around 5 am Monday and when they arrived, found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. That victim, whose name has not been made public, was described as alert and conscious as he was first treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center. We are happy to pass along that the man was treated for his injuries at UTMC and was released later in the day.

Lt. Danielle Lowry, in an email Tuesday morning, said that the victim was interviewed Monday by detectives and is said to be cooperating with the investigators as they continue to search for the suspected shooter. She also told WYSH that detectives have been following up on numerous leads, but as of the time this report was filed, no arrest had been made.

Preliminary information from witnesses indicates that a car pulled into the store parking lot, an occupant fired multiple shots at the victim and fled before officers arrived.

At this time, it is unclear if the victim knew his assailant, and CPD has not divulged a possible motive. The investigation is continuing and if you have any information on Monday’s incident, you are asked to call Lt. Bailey with the CPD at 865-259-1206.