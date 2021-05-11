Follow Up: AC Litter Grant tarp giveaway Saturday

The Anderson County government will give away free tarps this Saturday, May 15th, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Glen Alpine Convenience Center at 3065 Norris Freeway in Andersonville.

(Submitted, AC Litter Grant program) To promote awareness of Tennessee’s litter law, the Anderson County Litter Grant Program is excited to host a tarp giveaway event from 9 am until 1 pm Saturday (May 15) at the Glen Alpine Convenience Center, 3065 Norris Freeway, Andersonville.

“We are very excited to be a part of spreading awareness about an easy way to help keep our county beautiful,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “We hope making these tarps available will encourage partnership to prevent roadside litter.”

“With Norris Freeway recently getting the National Scenic Byways designation, it highlights the importance of keeping litter off the roadways, and this give-way is a great way to remind people they are supposed to have their garbage covered,” County Commission Chairman Josh Anderson said. “I appreciate the County Mayor for getting this grant for us,” Anderson added.

Through the collaborative efforts of counties across Tennessee partnering each year with the state’s Department of Transportation, the statewide Litter Grant Program, in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, was responsible for removing 10,616 tons – 21,232,819 pounds – of litter from roadways, according to the 2021 TDOT Litter Grant Annual Report.

“This event is about spreading awareness of the state’s Litter Law,” said Leean Tupper, coordinator for the Anderson County Litter Grant Program. “If we can do more as individuals to help control litter, it allows for a more collaborative effort to help protect the environment, the scenic nature of our area, and the communities we call home,” she said.

The litter law states that trash carried in a motor vehicle, including pickup trucks and trailers, shall be required to have the litter in an enclosed space or fully covered with a tarp to ensure the load does not blow or fall off the vehicle. Not following Tennessee Code Annotated 39-14-507 is a Class B Misdemeanor and is punishable, if convicted, with a $500 fine and court costs, plus the offender shall be required to complete up to 40 hours in public service litter pickup.

This public awareness event will be held in conjunction with the County Mayor’s Office, County Commission, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Anderson County Buildings & Grounds, and Solid Waste Management departments. All giveaway items have been paid for using Litter Grant funds provided to Anderson County by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

In the event of rain this Saturday, the event will be held one week later, on Saturday, May 22.