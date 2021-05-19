FCC program aims to make broadband more affordable

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households. If your household is eligible, you can receive:

·Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals

·Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

·A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.

The FCC has announced that consumers can begin applying for and enrolling in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program on May 12, 2021. The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner.

To see if you are eligible, please visit https://getemergencybroadband.org/do-i-qualify/.

