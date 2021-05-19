Family: Girl struck by vehicle in Claxton has died

The family of the seven-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Claxton last month say that she has died from her injuries.

The girl, J’Lynn Mathis, was one of three people standing in the continuous turn lane on Edgemoor Road near Mooncrest Lane on April 7th, when the Tennessee Highway Patrol says she stepped into a lane of travel and was struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of that truck and his passenger immediately got out and checked on the girl, and remained on the scene cooperating with investigators.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection to last month’s tragic accident, according to the THP.