Ex-middle school football coach arrested on sexual battery charges

A former middle school football coach is facing numerous charges of sexual battery in Anderson County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old James Idles on Friday afternoon on four counts each of sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure, as well as one count of aggravated sexual battery.

So far, few, if any details have been released about the allegations against Idles, or the investigation itself, but we have reached out to local law enforcement for more information.

Idles served as football coach at Lake City Middle School in 2020, and according to the Anderson County School system, resigned following the season, long before these charges were filed. In a statement released to the media late Friday afternoon, school officials said that Idles was a non-faculty coach during his entire time at LCMS.

Idles was booked into the Anderson County Jail Friday afternoon and released on a $75,000 bond a couple of hours later.