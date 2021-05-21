Ethan Lively to appear Saturday on BBB

(BBB) BBB TV-12 is happy to announce that Ethan Lively will appear this Saturday on the new show, Saturday Night in the Grove at 8pm Live on Channel 12. Ethan brings his unique deep voice that many folks have admired in the East Tennessee area. A voice like no other 17-year-old you will ever hear. Ethan has grown up in Morgan County and started singing in church. He learned to play guitar when he was 13 and now performs around the area. Ethan is your man if you need a dog groomer as well.

Joining Ethan on Saturday Night in the Grove will be Jazz singer Melissa Ellis of Crossville. Melissa is dubbed the The Southern Spitfire. She’s JAZZY, SNAZZY, AND A WHOLE LOT OF FIRE, according to her website. Melissa Ellis possesses a voice and style unlike any other in the modern jazz world with a vocal power that packs one serious punch. Add in her opulent tone and texture reminiscent of jazz’s golden age, her distinctive bluesy growl, and emotion-driven delivery she has concocted an unforgettable signature sound. Her spicy, southern accent is only the cherry on top for this jazz, blues, and blue-eyed soul songstress. Delivering high-energy vocal performance with a dash of natural wit, concert goers are always left breathless and wanting more!

So, we hope you join us this Saturday at 8pm for a brand new, Live, Saturday Night in the Grove hosted by Dudley Evans and Billy Wright. This will be a show you don’t want to miss. You can watch it here on BBB TV-12 or of course on all our streaming options, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, our website, www.bbbtv12.com, and on your TV Streaming Devices like the Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV by downloading the BoxCast channel and then searching for BBB Communications.