EPA grant to benefit Anderson, Campbell, Scott counties

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said in a press release this morning, that she is excited to know that neighboring Campbell County is set to receive a Brownfields Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that will benefit Anderson, Campbell and Scott counties.

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton announced the receipt of the $600,000 grant award last week. Mayor Terry Frank wrote a letter, last fall, in support of Campbell County’s grant application. In addition to Anderson County, Scott County Government is also partnering with Campbell County in the grant.

“This award is another example of the great things that can happen for our citizens on a regional level when local governments partner together, much like the Norris Lake Area Trail System partnership between Anderson, Campbell, and Union counties,” Mayor Frank said in a Monday morning press release. “I would like to thank Mayor Morton for leading this effort, and for the support of all three county commissions as we continue to advance our communities. We are very excited to be working with Campbell County and the EPA on this incredible project,” she said.

Mayor Morton thanked his team members for their hard work on the grant application to secure “Campbell County’s largest Brownfields Grant to date,” he wrote in an e-mail to Campbell County Commission Chairman Johnny Bruce.

This EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant will provide Phase 1 Environmental Assessment for the RJ Corman Railroad that runs through parts of Anderson, Campbell and Scott counties.

According to Mayor Morton, “Several options exist, including an excursion rail line, bicycle trails or both. The Phase 1 assessment will help determine risk to the public in any business case.”

