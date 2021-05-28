Ella Collier, age 78 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 17, 1942 in Anderson County to the late Vonnie and Elizabeth Crawford. The love of her life was being an elementary school teacher in Rockwood, TN. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Collier; brothers, Roy Crawford, Ira Gene Crawford, Clarence Crawford, Leo Crawford, Cleo Crawford, Vonnie Crawford, Jr., & Edward Crawford; sisters, Georgie Crawford, Clarice Crawford Shaw.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins.

The family will have a graveside service 1:00 pm, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bethel Fairview Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com