Donald “Don” Wayne Calhoun, age 78, of Clinton

Donald “Don” Wayne Calhoun, age 78, of Clinton passed away on April 29, 2021.

Don was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on July 5, 1943, to Echol Ellis and Emma Bell Lane Calhoun. After graduating from Blountville High School, he attended Lincoln Memorial University where he graduated with a degree in history. It was there that he met the love of his life, Margaret Ann Hammer. They married and shared 56 cherished years together.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he began his career with Travelers Insurance in Knoxville prior to joining his wife’s family business, Hammer’s Department Store. He retired after 30 plus years with the business. An active member of the community, he coached youth baseball and basketball for many years. Some may remember Don from his days announcing high school basketball, baseball and football on WYSH radio for many years with Charlie Phillips.

He was also a Western movie enthusiast, and for many years he played “Deadwood Don” on the PBS show, “Riders of the Silver Screen.” He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving and devoted grandfather.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Calhoun; father and mother, Echol Ellis and Emma Bell Lane Calhoun; brother, Edgar Calhoun; sister, Edith Hayter; brother-in-law, Don Latture; and brother-in-law, Jeff Hammer.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Tanya Calhoun; grandsons, Harrison and Matthew Calhoun; brother, Glen Calhoun and his wife, Kay; sister, Betty Latture; brother-in-law, Roy Hayter; sister-in-law, Billie Calhoun; sister-in-law, Billie Sue Hammer; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Alvin and Diane Taylor.

The family will hold a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., May 3, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN, 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

