Almost 1200 middle and high school students in Anderson County received free art kits on Tuesday thanks to the Dogwood Arts Festival.

The kits include markers, pens, pencils, stickers and a sketch pad, and students were able to take them home to use.

The donation was valued at over $80,000 in retail value, but thanks to numerous sponsors and supporters, they were able to provide them free of charge.

Some students in Knox and Blount County Schools also got art kits.