Authorities in Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties spent much of this morning searching for a single-engine plane that is believed to have gone down somewhere near the Rockwood Airport. The search has also included a Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The FAA and officials at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville were trying to determine where the plane was when contact was lost with the pilot.

We will follow this story for you, as will our partners at BBB-TV.