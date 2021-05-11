CPD busy with four wrecks Tuesday morning

Clinton Police had an unusually busy Tuesday morning, as four separate traffic accidents occurred within about two hours of one another.

The first wreck of the day occurred on North Main Street near the county Health Department and sent one person to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. The other driver int hat two-car accident, though, did not stick around, instead leaving the scene and stealing another car from a nearby convenience store parking lot. That car was later found in the county, and police say they have identified a possible suspect and are in the process of obtaining warrants on charges likely to include leaving the scene of an accident.

Two crashes occurred a short time later on the Lewallen Bridge—the “Green Bridge”–according to authorities, who described those accidents as minor.

The fourth and final crash occurred just north of the bridge in the intersection of Seivers Boulevard and Highway 25W (Clinch Avenue/Main Street).

Injuries in the final three accidents were described as minor. Traffic was obviously slowed for a time while the wrecks, especially the two on the bridge, were cleared.