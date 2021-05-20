Couple charged in gruesome murder indicted on child rape, exploitation charges

Two Oak Ridge residents already in custody on charges connected to a gruesome kidnapping and murder have been indicted on new charges of aggravated child rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said on a statement issued on Wednesday that the Anderson County grand jury indicted 53-year-old Sean Finnegan and 23-year-old Rebecca Dishman on two counts each of a rape of a child eight years old or younger and 18 counts each of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation conducted by the Oak Ridge Police Department. Authorities have not released any information about the investigation itself, but Clark says that the couple is due in court on May 28th to be arraigned on the new charges.

Finnegan and Dishman were served with their indictments at the Anderson County Jail, where they have been in custody since their arrest on August 4th, 2020 on numerous charges connected to the kidnapping, rape, torture and dismemberment of 36-year-old Jennifer Gail Paxton of Knoxville. The pair is accused of luring Paxton to their home on East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge in December of 2019 with the promise of a place to stay. Instead, the couple is accused of keeping her tied to a bed, repeatedly sexually assaulting and torturing her before allegedly strangling her to death.

Rebecca Dishman (ACSD)

Following Paxton’s murder, the couple is accused of cutting off body parts and breaking ligaments and bones in order to put Paxton’s body into a stand-up freezer. Investigators have said previously that when Finnegan knew there would be an investigation, he moved the body from the freezer and hid it under his bed, allegedly cleaning the inside of the freezer to remove evidence.

Both face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated rape, abuse of a corpse, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. Dishman was also charged with aggravated sexual battery.