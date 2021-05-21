Contraband-tossing duo arrested

Corrections officers in Morgan County found several packages filled with drugs, cell phones, chargers, SIM tools and a lock-back knife on Saturday after two men allegedly tossed them over the fence at the Morgan County Correctional Complex. .

Officers reported seeing a car driving on Flat Fork Road behind the prison that later turmed out to belong to the wife of an inmate housed in the facility.

Several officers saw it enter the parking lot of Morgan County Drug Court, which is on prison property shortly before 6 am Saturday, and back into a parking space before two people exited the car and walked towards the complex’s perimeter.

Authorities say that the two men began throwing packages over the fence. Officers soon took John Hooks and Lee Summerhour into custody.

Officials say that upon inspection, they found a total of 16 packages wrapped in black electrical tape containing over four pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of fentanyl, 56 cell phones, 57 chargers, 16 SIM tools and one lock-back knife.