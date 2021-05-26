Clinton one of three cities certified as Tennessee Main Street communities

(TDEC) Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that Centerville, Clifton and Clinton have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation.

The three cities join 39 other Tennessee Main Street communities that are accredited through the state program and Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“At the heart of every vibrant Tennessee city is a thriving downtown district,” Rolfe said. “The Tennessee Main Street program is an integral part of our rural and community development efforts, and we are eager to partner with Clifton, Centerville and Clinton as they develop sustainable revitalization efforts in their downtowns.”

The Main Street Program provides training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts. Each selected areas of their downtown centers where the program will focus on historic preservation, community events and economic vitality.

In 2020, accredited Tennessee Main Street communities generated $79 million of public and private investment and 158 new businesses.

Clifton is a West Tennessee river town located in Wayne County. Centerville is the county seat of Hickman County in Middle Tennessee. Clinton is the county seat of Anderson County in the Knoxville metropolitan statistical area. All three cities successfully completed the Tennessee Downtowns program through TNECD in preparation of becoming nationally accredited Main Street communities.

“TNECD is excited to welcome Clifton, Clinton and Centerville to the Tennessee Main Street network,” Tennessee Main Street Program Director Nancy Williams said.

The Tennessee Main Street Program requires communities to illustrate a commitment from local government and other local organizations, an adequate organizational budget, a strong historic preservation ethic, a collection of historic commercial buildings and a walkable district.

Accredited Tennessee Main Street communities are spread across the state and include Athens, Bolivar, Bristol, Brownsville, Cleveland, Collierville, Columbia, Cookeville, Dayton, Dyersburg, Elizabethton, Fayetteville, Franklin, Gallatin, Greeneville, Humboldt, Jackson, Johnson City, Jonesborough, Kingsport, Lawrenceburg, Lebanon, Livingston, Maryville, McKenzie, McMinnville, Morristown, Mount Pleasant, Murfreesboro, Paris, Pulaski, Ripley, Rogersville, Savannah, Sevierville, Sweetwater, Tiptonville, Union City and Winchester.

Centerville’s Main Street application was supported by Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and Rep. Michael Curcio (R-Dickson). Clifton’s Main Street application was supported by Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) and Rep. David Byrd (R-Waynesboro). Clinton’s Main Street Application was supported by Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) in the Tennessee General Assembly.