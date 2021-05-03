Clinton Community Center announces updated hours

The Clinton Community Center has updated its hours of operation.
Effective today (May 3rd), hours will be from 7:30 am to 8 pm weekdays, and closed on the weekends.
Here is a rundown of some of the popular activities at the center, along with their hours of operation and costs, if applicable.
- Gym Lap Walking: 7:30 am – 9:30 am & 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Monday – Friday
- Weight Room & Cardio Room: 7:30 am – 8:00 pm, Monday – Friday
- Water Exercise: 8:15 am & 9:15 am Monday – Wednesday – Friday
- Lap Swimming: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday – Friday
- Monday – Thursday 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm/Friday 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Family Swim: Monday – Thursday 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm/Friday 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Swim Prices: Adult $2.25, Senior $1.25 (Ask about Swim Pass!)
Bowling Alley: Senior Bowl: Friday 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Family Bowl: Friday 5:00 pm- 7:45 pm
Bowling Prices: Shoes: $1.25, Senior $1.00, General: $1.75
For more information visit http://clintontn.net/communitycenter.htm.