Clinton Community Center announces updated hours

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

The Clinton Community Center has updated its hours of operation.

Effective today (May 3rd), hours will be from 7:30 am to 8 pm weekdays, and closed on the weekends.
Here is a rundown of some of the popular activities at the center, along with their hours of operation and costs, if applicable.

  • Gym Lap Walking: 7:30 am – 9:30 am & 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Monday – Friday
  • Weight Room & Cardio Room: 7:30 am – 8:00 pm, Monday – Friday
  • Water Exercise: 8:15 am & 9:15 am Monday – Wednesday – Friday
  • Lap Swimming: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Monday – Friday
  • Monday – Thursday 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm/Friday 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Family Swim: Monday – Thursday 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm/Friday 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
    Swim Prices: Adult $2.25, Senior $1.25 (Ask about Swim Pass!)
    Bowling Alley: Senior Bowl: Friday 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
  • Family Bowl: Friday 5:00 pm- 7:45 pm
    Bowling Prices: Shoes: $1.25, Senior $1.00, General: $1.75

For more information visit http://clintontn.net/communitycenter.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Weekend full of fun in Clinton

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchant’s Association and the City of Clinton invite you to join …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.