Clinton Baptist Association releases VBS schedule for member churches

The Clinton Baptist Association has compiled a list of its member churches’ Vacation Bible School events for the summer.
For more details on each of the events, you can contact the churches individually.
2021 Clinton Baptist Association
CHURCH VBS SCHEDULES
Clinch River, Rocky Top Jun 6—Jun 10
Central, Oak Ridge Jun 6 Block Party 4-6p Jun 7-11 6-8p VBS
Second, Clinton week of June 6th
Main Street, Rocky Top Jun 7—11 10a-1p
Pine Hill, Rocky Top Jun 7-11 6:30-9pm
Calvary, Oak Ridge week of Jun 14th
Red Hill, Andersonville Jun 14—18 p.m.
Norris July 19—23
Black Oak, Clinton July 22-23 6-8p & Jul 24th
Calvary, Heiskell June 6th