Clinton Baptist Association releases VBS schedule for member churches

Jim Harris

The Clinton Baptist Association has compiled a list of its member churches’ Vacation Bible School events for the summer.

For more details on each of the events, you can contact the churches individually.

2021 Clinton Baptist Association

CHURCH VBS SCHEDULES

Clinch River, Rocky Top Jun 6—Jun 10

Central, Oak Ridge Jun 6 Block Party 4-6p  Jun 7-11 6-8p VBS

Second, Clinton week of June 6th

Main Street, Rocky Top Jun 7—11 10a-1p

Pine Hill, Rocky Top Jun 7-11 6:30-9pm

Calvary, Oak Ridge week of Jun 14th

Red Hill, Andersonville Jun 14—18 p.m.

Norris July 19—23

Black Oak, Clinton July 22-23 6-8p & Jul 24th

Calvary, Heiskell June 6th

