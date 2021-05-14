Charles Kenneth Shoopman Jr., age 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday May 13, 2021 in Clinton. Charles loved fishing, he loved his son, his mother and his Aunt Sandra. He did his best to enjoy every day of his life.

He is preceded in death by his father Charles Kenneth Shoopman Sr.

He is survived by his mother Brenda Shoopman of Clinton; his son Benji Shoopman of Clinton; special friends whom he loved like sons Dewayne Anderson and Derik Mills of Clinton; lifelong friend Marlena Mallett of Oliver Springs; Uncle Wimp and Kathy of Clinton; special friend whom he loved like an Uncle Clarence Tinker, along with several cousins.

Receiving of friends will be held in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be held at Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery, following the funeral service, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.