CCSO releases info on May 19th raid

This week, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office released information about an operation that occurred on May 19th. On that day, officials say that deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of Mark Howard Housley at 315 Lakeshore Lane in the College Hill community of Lafollette. This is the second search warrant executed at the residence in the last year, with the previous visit having been made on August 5th, 2020.

The search warrant, according to the CCSO, was obtained following hours of surveillance on the residence and Housley. Investigators reported seeing heavy foot traffic to and from the residence, and also made undercover purchases of heroin.

During the raid, investigators say they found substances believed to be heroin, as well as various pieces of drug paraphernalia, surveillance cameras, DVR’s, cell phones, and laptop computers with evidence of narcotic sales, and two items that had been stolen from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of narcotics sales and a Toyota Camry, registered to a woman identified as Haley Danielle Humphrey, that was used in the transport and facilitation of narcotic sales.

Humphrey was arrested on scene on multiple charges including possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are likely, according to authorities. An individual identified as Curtis Lee Green was also arrested on scene for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and possession of Schedule II controlled substance believed to be meth.

Evidence against Housley and his girlfriend will likely be presented to the Campbell County grand jury.

Related