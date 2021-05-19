CCSO Interdiction Unit arrests 7

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Interdiction Unit was busy last Thursday (May 13th) conducting a saturation patrol in the Fincastle community.

In a press release also shared on the department’s Facebook page, officials say that investyigators and deputies made several traffic stops and wrote numerous citations, while also arresting seven people on a variety of charges.

Courtesy of the CCSO, here are the arrestees and the charges they are facing.

Marvin Sebby was arrested for Intent to Sell Schedule I and Schedule II Controlled Substances, and the Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substances and Drug Paraphernalia. Sebby remains in jail with no bond awaiting court dates on May 20th, and June 15th.
Steve Stanford was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and charged with a traffic violation for the muffler law. Stanford has made bond and is due in court on June 15th.
Eddie Lemarr was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and an outstanding Violation of Probation warrant. Lemarr has made bond and is due in court on Thursday (5/20).
Charles Chapman was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. Chapman has no bond and is due in court on Thursday (5/20).
Corey Manis was arrested for a variety of traffic violations including reckless driving, speeding, following too closely, violation of the registration law, improper display of registration, and violation of the seatbelt law. Manis has made bond and is due in court on June 15th. .
Daniel Simerly was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and charged with a traffic violation for an improper lane change. Simerly has made bond and is due in court on June 15th.
Sandra Phillips was arrested on outstanding warrants that include Theft over $10,000 and Money Laundering. As of Wednesday morning, Phillips had not made bond.

