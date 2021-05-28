CCSO Interdiction Unit arrests 10

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that its Interdiction Unit was out in full force on Thursday, with deputies making several traffic stops that resulted in a total of 10 arrests and two citations.
According to the CCSO, the following individuals are facing charges connected with the operation:
- Jason Kennedy, of Jacksboro, was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Kennedy has no bond on the Schedule I charge and is due in court on June 29th.
Tammy Pennington, of Lafollette, was arrested on a Violation of Probation warrant out of Criminal Court. Ms. Pennington has no bond and is due in court on June 07, 2021.
- Steven Todd, of Lafollette, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Arson, Theft of Property Under $999.99, Criminal Trespassing, and Vandalism over $1000.00. Mr. Todd has no bond and is due in court on June 29th.
- Michael Marlow, of Clairfield, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Driving on a Revoked or Suspended License (2nd offense). Mr. Marlow has not made bond and is due in court on June 29th.
- Jonathan Durham, of Caryville, was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Speeding, Violation of TN Financial Law, and Driving while Revoked. Mr. Durham has not made bond and is due in court on June 29th.
- Branden Treadway, of Lafollette, was arrested for Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Driving While Suspended. Mr. Treadway has not made bond and is due in court on June 29th.
Vanessa Seiber, of Lafollette, was arrested for Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance. Ms. Seiber has not made bond and is due in court on June 29th.
- Andrea Goodman, of Lafollette, was arrested for a warrant from another agency
- Charles Slagle, of Lafollette, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation out of General Sessions Court. Mr. Slagle has not made bond and is due in court on June 29th.
- Robin Rowe, of Lafollette, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation out of General Sessions Court. Ms. Rowe has not made bond and is due in court on June 29, 2021.