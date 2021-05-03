Carolyn Massengill, age 66 of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 64 Views

Carolyn Massengill, age 66 of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1954 to the late Charley and Tressie Thompson in Lafollette. She enjoyed working with flowers and just being outside. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Massengill; sisters, Lucille Smiddy, Charlene Bunch, and Shirley Thompson.

She is survived by: daughter, Lisa Kennedy; son, Robert Massengill and wife Sarah; brother, Ray Thompson; sister, Stella Stephens and husband Sam; grandchildren, Johnathan Kennedy (Nina), Brandon Kennedy (Kayla), James Kennedy (Linzi), Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Massengill; and six great-grandchildren; Special friends, Stacie Evans, Brandon (Vito) Allen and a host of other  relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lillian “Jean” Haynes, age 84, of Powell

Lillian “Jean” Haynes, age 84, of Powell, Tennessee, passed away at her home on April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.