Carolyn Massengill, age 66 of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1954 to the late Charley and Tressie Thompson in Lafollette. She enjoyed working with flowers and just being outside. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Massengill; sisters, Lucille Smiddy, Charlene Bunch, and Shirley Thompson.

She is survived by: daughter, Lisa Kennedy; son, Robert Massengill and wife Sarah; brother, Ray Thompson; sister, Stella Stephens and husband Sam; grandchildren, Johnathan Kennedy (Nina), Brandon Kennedy (Kayla), James Kennedy (Linzi), Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Massengill; and six great-grandchildren; Special friends, Stacie Evans, Brandon (Vito) Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com