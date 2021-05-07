Campbell students can receive COVID vaccine next week

The Campbell County School system has announced it is partnering with the county Health Department to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccination for students ages 16 and older at Jellico and Campbell County High Schools on May 13th.

Every student, age 16 and older, will receive a consent form and a Pfizer Vaccination Fact Sheet that gives pertinent information about the vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series and, in their announcement, school leaders said that “after your child receives the first dose, he or she will receive a date to receive the second dose at the Campbell County Health Department. Once your child is fully vaccinated, he or she will not have to quarantine if exposed at school. Also, it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, sports, and other extracurricular activities.”

If your child wishes to receive the vaccination, and you want them to get it, simply fill out the consent form and return it to your student’s school nurse by Tuesday, May 11th.

Monday, dozens of students in Anderson County received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines during clinics held at both Clinton and Anderson County High Schools.