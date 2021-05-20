Bulletin: AC Commission to hold public hearing on FY21-22 budget

The Anderson County Commission will hold a public hearing May 24th on the proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1st.

Commission Chairman Josh Anderson, writing in this week’s edition of the Norris Bulletin, says that the public hearing on the balanced, no-tax-increase budget will held on May 24th at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A special called meeting of the Commission is also set for June 7th, at which time, commissioners are expected to vote on the 2021-22 fiscal blueprint.

Anderson also writes in the Bulletin that commissioners voted to allocate up to $200,000 in money to allow County Mayor Terry Frank to “begin the design programming phase, essentially a feasibility study, of a new justice cente.” Talked about for years, the envisoned justice center would house all of the county’s courts, with the exception of General Sessions II in Oak Ridge, the District Attorney and Sheriff’s offices into one location. An audit conducted several years ago concluded that a justice center was needed to accommodate the county’s long term growth plan and space needs. Anderson writes that there will be a public workshop to discuss the proposed justice center in the coming weeks.

For more on this week’s meeting, pick up a copy of the Norris Bulletin today.