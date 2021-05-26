Bridge replacement project continues moving forward

Tuesday, the city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy issued his monthly update on the ongoing project to replace the Lewallen Bridge connecting Clinton and South Clinton.

In the update, which was shared to the city’s website and its Facebook page, says that concrete forming and pouring for the Classic design wall continues, with workers concentrating on the north bound side. Just over half of the1,200 foot-long wall on the northbound side, according to the update. A separate crew of sub-contractors is working ahead of the wall building crew, erecting the steel rebar needed for the wall on the south bound side of the bridge.

While that work continues, a separate crew is following behind the wall construction crew, performing finishing work to the freshly poured wall concrete, then removing metal overhang brackets that supported the wooden formwork for the sidewalk and wall.

Yet another crew is said to be currently working at the north end of the bridge, assigned to excavation for storm water drainage structure and pipe installation.

Crews will soon begin work on the concrete approach at the south end of the new bridge, according to Murphy.

Last month, we were informed that the contractor would likely seek an extension on the contract set to expire at the end of August due to factors associated with the pandemic and weather that led to delays in the project. Last week, a TDOT spokesperson told the Courier News that no such extension was under consideration. Despite that statement, officials say that an extension could be considered as the project draws closer to its conclusion.

We will keep you updated here on WYSH.

To read the complete report, as well as previous monthly updates, and see photos, visit http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm.