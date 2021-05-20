Bridge inspection next week in Oak Ridge

Crews in Oak Ridge will be conducting the annual inspection of the Haul Road bridge on State Route 58 at Bear Creek Road.next week.

According to the city, from Tuesday, May 25th through Thursday, May 27th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., UCOR personnel will be inspecting the bridge.

Officials are asking all drivers to be cautious at the bend in the road as it presents a safety hazard to ground inspectors.

The shoulder of the road will have barricades and drivers should also be aware of additional law enforcement and inspector vehicles on both sides of the highway close to the travel portion of the roadway.

