BREAKING: Suspect arrested in Monday shooting

Jim Harris

Clinton Police announced Wednesday afternoon that a suspect has been arrested in connection to Monday’s early morning shooting at the Git N Go on Clinch Avenue in South Clinton.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Michael West of Knoxville. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail shortly before 10:30 am Wednesday (5/26/21). He is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
