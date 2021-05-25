Bentlee Zane Wade was born on May 14, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center to, parents, Amy and Tyler Wade. Bentlee we only got you for a very short time because God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So, he wrapped his arm around you and said “come with me” you didn’t deserve what you went through, so he gave you rest. Heaven must be beautiful as he only takes the best. You never said goodbye and only God knew why. A million times we needed you. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. I love you dearly, I love you still. In my heart you hold a place that no one else can fill. It broke our hearts the day we lost you, but you didn’t go alone. You took a part of us with you the day he called you home. You will forever be in our hearts. Your memory we will never let die until we meet again one day on the sky. Rest easy my sweet boy.

Bentlee passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. In addition to his parents, Bentlee is survived by, siblings, Laklee and Landon Wade; grandparents, Linda & Stacy Boles, Sandy & Jason Foster and Mitch & Amy Wade; uncle, Ryan Wade; aunts, Sheri Durham, Casey Scurlock, Kayla Boles; cousins, Harper, Hailey, Hunter, Rhiley, Lucas, Daniel and Cora. www.holleygamble.com